Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the much-awaited Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway on Sunday. The expressway is expected to ease the road travel between two cities and provide a smooth connectivity to the towns between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway. 10 things to know

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will contribute to Karnataka's growth: PM Modi

10 things to know about Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway

1. The foundation stone of this 119 kilometers expressway was laid in 2018 and it took almost five years to begin the complete operations.

2. The Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway costed Rs. 8,478 crores to the government.

3. The expressway has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.

4. It is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes. It roughly used to take three hours to travel between both cities earlier.

5. The expressway has 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges and it is fully access controlled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. The expressway was built in two phases; The 58-kilometer stretch between Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and 61-kilometer stretch between Nidaghatta-Mysuru.

7. It is constructed under the Government of India’s flagship programme called Bharatmala Pariyojana(BMP).

8. Not just for Bengaluru-Mysuru commuters but this expressway will also fasten the journey to tourist places like Coorg, Ooty, Kodaikanal and Wayand from Bengaluru.

9. The government has earlier announced that the two and three-wheeler vehicles are not allowed on any of the six lanes, but they can use the additional service roads.

10. Earlier, The BJP MP of Mysore-Kodagu, Pratap Simha urged union minister Nitin Gadkari to name the expressway after river Cauvery. However, the name of this expressway has not been finalized.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON