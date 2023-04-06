‘PM proved me wrong’: Karnataka artist Quadri after being awarded Padma Shri

Bidri craft artist from Karnataka Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri got emotional and expressed gratitude while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in Delhi on Wednesday.

PM Modi being greeted by Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri as he arrives to receive Padma Shri for Art during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony on Wednesday.(PTI)

The Bidri art from Bidar is an art of metal handicraft handed down by generations.

While interacting with Prime Minister Modi, and speaking about the award, Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri said, "I waited for five years during the UPA government, but it didn't happen. I did not expect the BJP government to give it to me. But you proved me wrong and I am really thankful for that."

Prime Minister Modi responded with laughter in admiration of the veteran artist.

While talking to ANI, he said "I was trying for 10 years to get this award. I left applying for the award thinking the BJP government do not support the Muslim community and they do not felicitate any Muslim."

"Modiji proved me wrong and conferred me with Padma Shri Award", he further added.

He thanked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and all others who put their efforts to felicitate him with the prestigious award.

President Droupadi Murmu presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.