Poor floor management in Karnataka Assembly: LoP admits to communication gap

With a section of BJP MLAs reportedly miffed over "poor" floor management by their leadership in the Karnataka Assembly, its Legislature Party leader R Ashoka on Friday admitted that there was lack of coordination in communicating decision to its members seated on back benches.

Ashoka’s decision to stage a walk out from the House on Thursday, accusing the Congress government of trying to protect the accused involved in the attack on a BJP leader by a ruling party MLC and his supporters, and their alleged inaction over police "highhandedness" against its workers, had ticked off a section of party MLAs, who wanted to adopt a different strategy.

Some legislators had openly expressed their displeasure against Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. BJP state President and MLA B Y Vijayendra, along with other legislators of the party, reportedly wanted to protest inside the House, and were surprised by the walk-out decision.

"There are media reports about confusion in the BJP. I would like to clarify that -- when we were taking decision on whether to stage a protest or walk out of the House yesterday, our party leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal (MLA) said that if we stage a protest, the debate on drought and (issues facing) north Karnataka will get hampered, and suggested that we stage a walkout," Ashoka told reporters.

He discussed Yatnal's suggestion with other senior BJP legislators seated on the front row in the House -- C N Ashwath Narayan, C C Patil, Araga Jnanendra, Suresh Kumar and also Vijayendra -- and accordingly staged a walkout, as ruling Congress had been accusing BJP of not allowing debate on north Karnataka by holding protests and causing disruptions.

"The decision to stage a walk out instead of protest inside the House, was taken with a good intention of allowing debate on drought and north Karnataka issues in the Assembly, but there was lack of coordination in communicating the same to party legislators seated on back benches. We will rectify it in the days to come," Ashoka added.

The developments on Thursday in the Assembly had caused embarrassment to the party and confusion among some legislators, as some MLAs had staged a protest inside the House, despite Ashoka's decision to walk out. However, they were later persuaded to withdraw their agitation, and stage walk out.

Asked if there is lack of coordination in BJP since the beginning of the session, he said, "we have been successfully confronting the government every day...if anyone has any issues, we will talk to them personally".

Ashoka said, on Monday and Tuesday the BJP will raise issues such as female foeticide, the Cabinet withdrawing consent given to CBI to investigate a disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's alleged comments "disrespecting" the position of the Speaker.