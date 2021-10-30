‘Power star’ Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites today

As thousands of grieving fans continued to flock the Kanteerava stadium here on Saturday to pay final respects to Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the last rites of the superstar will be performed on Sunday.

The late actor’s family and the government had earlier planned to perform the last rites on Saturday, once his daughter, who is in the US, reaches the city.

. “The decision has been taken as there were thousands of people waiting in the Kanteerava stadium. We have discussed the matter with the family members. The cremation will be done on Sunday,” he said.

“Performing last rites after 6 pm in that small space is going to be challenging. Considering all factors and discussing with his brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivrajkumar, we have decided that the last rites will be performed tomorrow (Sunday),” he added.

Considered as the Kannada cinema’s reigning star, Puneeth, the youngest of the five children of matinee idol Dr Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday. Puneeth complained of chest pain on Friday morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He arrived at the Vikram Hospital in a serious condition and hours later he was declared dead.

The late actor will be laid to rest next to his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma Rajkumar.