Pre-school girl gets assaulted inside a classroom in Bengaluru. Video

A toddler girl in Bengaluru’s preschool was seen getting thrashed by another minor boy who is elder to her, in a classroom which was unattended by any teacher or an adult. The footage of assault which was caught on CCTV is viral on social media and Bengaluru police said that they areattending the complaint.

Screengrab for the CCTV footage.

A Twitter handle named Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru shared CCTV footage and wrote, “We received a disturbing video of a preschool where toddlers are left unattended in a closed room. A senior kid is seen hitting repeatedly a junior school repeatedly. The school's name is Tenderfoot, Chikkalasandra, Bengaluru- 560061. Please don’t send your kid there!”

Disclaimer - The video contains disturbing visuals and the footage is not independently verified by Hindustan Times.

In the video, an elderly person was seen leaving a room full of children and a senior kid was seen continuously thrashing another kid. He repeatedly punched the kid and even pinned her to the floor inside the classroom. The assault continued for a few minutes and no staff member was seen attending the classroom.

The video which took internet by storm has also received strong response from the residents, demanding the police to take a strict action against the school management. A user wrote, “My blood is literally boiling watching it. Can’t imagine what the mother is going through having to watch all this. Two culprits, one the school and the other (much more importantly) the parents of the white T-shirt kid. The latter need to be subjected to criminal proceedings.”

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police said that the complaint has been forwarded to the Subramanyapura police station for further course of action.

