President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to open the Mysuru Dasara-2022, which will begin from September 26 in the city.

Bommai took to social media and wrote: “Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, has been invited to inaugurate the world-famous Mysore Dussehra celebrations and has confirmed her arrival. It is a privilege for all of us that Mrs. Murmu, who has held the highest post in the country, is coming to the state to inaugurate Dussehra. (Sic)”

Chief minister Bommai had written a letter to Murmu on September 6 inviting her to open the Mysuru Dasara this year, for which the office of President has confirmed her willingness to participate in the inauguration, news agency PTI reported.

The Mysuru Dasara festival is celebrated in a grand manner every year and the preparations for this year's celebrations have already begun. Tourists not only from India but also from across the globe visit the city to witness the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Ahead of Dasara celebrations, elephants arrived in batches to Mysuru from Veeranahosahalli of Karnataka which were going to march across the town as part of 'Gajapayana'. The elephant herd is led by an elephant named Abhimanyu and he will also carry the golden howdah on Vijayadashami.

The tradition of Gajapayana was said to have started in the year 1610 A.D at Srirangapatna, a temple town which is located around 20-kilometer from Mysuru. This year, the Dasara celebrations will be held at Mysuru from September 26 to October 5 and Abhimanyu will also lead the herd during ‘Jumbo Savari’ on Vijayadashami.

