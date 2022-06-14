President Kovind attends 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON temple in Bengaluru

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended the 'Lokarpana' of ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among those who graced the occasion.

According to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Vaikuntha hill on Kanakapura Road is a traditional, stone-carved structure and a replica of the famous Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

The dimensions, stone carvings and aesthetics are also similar. "The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda, which means He is the king of kings," ISKCON said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the Indian President in the Karnataka capital on Monday from the HAL Airport.

“It was an absolute privilege to receive the Hon’ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji #PresidentKovind at the the HAL Airport, Bengaluru this morning. We feel blessed by his visit to Karnataka,” he wrote on Twitter.

CM Bommai also shared a video of Tuesday's programme on Twitter and said, “Hon'ble President of India Shri Ramnath Kovind ji graces the Lokarpana ceremony of Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple at Bengaluru.”

The President earlier attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Rashtriya Military School in Bengaluru.

(With PTI Inputs)

