Principal faces action for letting students attend Savarkar event in Haveri

The Karnataka school education and literacy department has ordered disciplinary action against K Krishnappa, the principal of Government Pre-University Girls College at Ijarilakmapur in Haveri district for permitting students to participate in a Veer Savarkar memorial programme, a private event, officials aware of the matter said. The timing of Krishnappa’s removal, coinciding with the participation of female students in the ‘Veera Savarkar Samsmarane’ program, has sparked debates in the district (Hindustan Times)

Department officials said that on December 12, the principal secretary of the school education and literacy department, Ritesh Kumar Singh, accompanied by Akshaya Sridhar, the chief executive officer of Haveri zilla panchayat, visited the college. They observed a significant drop in attendance. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that approximately 95 students were absent as they were engaged in a group rehearsal for the “Veera Savarkar Samsarane” scheduled on December 17, the officials said.

Expressing strong disapproval, principal secretary Ritesh directed the Zilla Panchayat CEO to furnish a detailed report on the matter to the education department. An official citing the report said, “Principal K Krishnappa exhibited negligence by allowing woman students to participate in private events outside the educational programmes organised by the department.”

The controversy surrounding Krishnappa deepens with allegations that, in 2021, he secured the position of principal by providing false information about a pending disciplinary department inquiry. In response, the School Education and Literacy Department revoked his promotion on September 29, 2023, said department officials.

On November 20, 2023, the deputy director of the department of pre-graduate education directed Krishnappa to report to the school education department in Bangalore and hand over charge of Ijarilakamapura college to a senior lecturer. Krishnappa continued as the principal until December 17, when he was relieved from the post.

“I have submitted a report to the higher authorities of the education department regarding the students sent for the Savarkar program, which is not an academic program,” said Haveri DDPU Umeshappa. He clarified that Krishnappa’s demotion and relieving from duty are not related to the Savarkar programme, and the report was submitted following higher authorities’ orders.

“The principal violated norms by sending students to non-academic programs; the department officials have already initiated a probe and sent a report,” stated Haveri District Youth Congress President Prasanna Hiremath.

“The demotion of the principal is not related to the student’s participation in the Savarkar commemoration programme,” clarified K. E. Kanthesh, the honorary president of Rashtra Bhakta Balaga, the organisation that held the Savarkar program. “Veer Savarkar is a freedom fighter, and we invited more than 600 schoolchildren who participated without hampering their classes,” he said.

Principal Krishnappa, however, maintains his innocence, claiming he was unaware of the students attending the rehearsal. He stated that the students participated after regular class hours, which concluded after 12 pm.