Prisoner celebrates birthday inside jail, shares pictures on Instagram: Reports

The pictures of a prisoner celebrating his birthday inside Karnataka’s Ramanagara jail have surfaced on the internet, where his inmates in the jail also reportedly joined him in the celebrations. Reports in local media indicate that the police officials later conducted a raid inside the jail and seized two mobile phones.

According to media reports, a convict named Kiran Kumar aka Tamate Kiran celebrated his birthday inside the jail barrack on January 14. The images that are viral on the internet show Kiran with a garland and celebrating with his fellow jail mates. More details about how the prisoner got access to mobile phone are yet to be revealed by the police.

In a similar incident, a prisoner from Belagavi jail made threat calls to union minister Nitin Gadkari’s office. The accused claimed that he is a part of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang and demanded Rs. 100 crores from Nitin Gadkari. The caller made threatening calls from inside Belagavi jail where he is serving the imprisonment, said police. The Nagpur police reached Belagavi on Saturday and are investigating the matter.

At least three threat calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari's Public Relations office in Khamla area in Nagpur between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm on Saturday, following which security was strengthened at the home and office of the Nagpur MP who belongs to the BJP.

