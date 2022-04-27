Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSI Scam: AGDP-Recruitment, Amrit Paul transferred

A government order dated April 27 announced the immediate transfer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Recruitment, Amrit Paul to the Internal Security Divison, Bengaluru instead, mid the CID's investigations in the PSI scam.
The state government issued orders transferring ADGP Amrit Paul on Wednesday in relation to the ongoing PSI scan investigation.
Published on Apr 27, 2022 04:52 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Following the investigations into the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka government has announced the immediate transfer of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Recruitment, Amrit Paul to the Internal Security Divison, Bengaluru.

“Amrit Paul, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Internal Security Divison, Bengaluru,” the order stated.

The order added that IPS officer R Hitendra, the current ADGP of Police, Crimes and Technical services, Bengaluru will take over as ADGP of General of Police, Recruitment, for the time being until a permanent candidate is selected to replace Paul.

The government order announcing the immediate transfer of Amrit Paul.
RELATED STORIES

This comes amid a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, in which six rank winners among 12 were arrested on Tuesday for fraud in the recruitment exams. As far as we know, BJP's Kalaburgi leader Divya Hagaragi is the main accused in the scam.

The recruitment exam for the 545 sub-inspector posts was held in October last year, where suspicions came to light that some candidates had used means of fraud to score well. It soon came to officials' notice that candidates who scored high took the exam in the Kalaburagi centre. These suspicions were confirmed when a police officer told media that each candidate had paid Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 10 lakhs before the exams.

The state government then ordered a detailed probe into the matter and handed the case over to CID. Since then, Congress and BJP leaders have been head-butting and pointing fingers at one another, especially after the CID uncovered the alleged involement of leaders from both parties in the scam.

