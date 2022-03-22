Puneeth was awarded a posthumous doctorate by the University of Mysore

On the 102nd convocation of the University of Mysore, Puneeth Rajkumar was awarded the honorary doctorate posthumously for his contributions to Kannada cinema and philanthropy. His wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar received the award.

“On behalf of our family, friends & fans, It is an honor to receive the Doctorate for Shri Puneeth Rajkumar. I sincerely thank the University of Mysore for their love & regards, ” mentioned Ashwini. Many people congratulated Appu and thanked the University for giving this award.

Actor Raghavendra Rajkumar also mentioned that, "Life is like a cycle. Our father also got a honorary doctorate. Today, my brother got an honorary doctorate too. To me, this doesn't look like just any platform or award it looks like a Saraswati temple showering blessings on us. Puneeth always said that one should work diligently and automatically you will be awarded. It looks like he is on a flowery road to heaven from my perspective. This honorary doctorate has increased the responsibility and pride of our family. We will continue to serve the community under the guidance of Ashwini. ”

University of Mysore, Vice-Chancellor had earlier elaborated the reason behind honouring Puneeth, “Puneeth Rajkumar received the national award at the age of seven. His contribution to cinema was exceptional. He was very active in charitable work. He was a rock for Mysuru's Shakti Dhama, which his family founded for women's rehabilitation and development. All of these factors led us to consider his name for the award. ”

People have shown a lot of love to their beloved ‘Appu’ by watching and celebrating his last film James, which opened in theatres worldwide on Thursday. The film had a massive opening weekend, crossing the 100 crore mark within four days. Fans flocked to cinemas to pay tribute to Puneeth. Emotional scenes were witnessed inside theatres, with fans crying, cheering and showering flowers on the screen.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29th. He was an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer who went by the nickname Appu. Puneeth made his lead acting debut in the 2002 Kannada film Appu. Among his many notable films are Abhi, Yuvarathnaa, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra.