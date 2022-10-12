Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul walks a stretch with transgender community members, they share ordeal

Members of the transgender community in Karnataka met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a footmarch from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and shared their stories with him, while highlighting the need for generating employment for them.

In a conversation with Gandhi while walking for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,, Riana Rajo, a transgender woman said, “The government doed not understand what aa transgender community is. Transgenders have been suffering a lot and they have been pushed to sex work for survival. The government needs to provide us with work opportunities and create employment for us. Otherwise, the suffering is going to continue for generations”

Another woman said, “I was thrown out of my school in the 10th standard when I complained about a sexual harassment by my seniors. The management told me to change my walking style and behaviour. I was later removed from the school and for living, I had to beg or choose sex work. (Sic)”

The individuals also spoke to Gandhi about the need for a new transgender policy at national level which will provide them job opportunities based on their education. Gandhi told them that the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its parent outfit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have always been against the transgender community. The Congress leader also agreed that there is a need to bring equality among all the sections of society.

