Rain havoc: Four more deaths take toll to 16 in Karnataka

At least four people lost their lives to the incessant rains across Karnataka on Tuesday, persons in the know of the development said. With this, the death toll has climbed to 16 since June 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rescue workers on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of two men who were washed away in a flooded river in Dakshina Kannada. The two were reported missing since Sunday, after the Maruti 800 car they were travelling in plummeted into the rivulet near Baithadka Masjid on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subramanya highway.

The deceased were identified as Dhanush, 26 and his brother-in-law, 21,who shares the same name. “The accident took place around 12.30am on Sunday. No one knew about the incident immediately. It was only after seeing CCTV footage, a rescue operation was launched,” said a senior police officer, on anonymity.

The officer said around Sunday afternoon they were able to trace the car but the occupants were missing. After searching for two days, the bodies were recovered 1.5km away from where the car went missing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another incident, a woman and her daughter were killed in their sleep after a wall collapsed in Markawada village of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Rukmini Vittal, 35 and her daughter Sridevi Vittal, 13. Despite the neighbours’ efforts to clear the debris, the victims could not be saved, said police.

Meanwhile, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the flood-affected districts on Tuesday.

“We have inputs on the loss of lives and the incidents of house collapse. The survey of loss to agriculture is being conducted,” Bommai said while in Mysuru.

“The road connectivity is lost due to heavy rains. There are landslides, Kodagu district has experienced earthquakes, and there is also sea erosion. In North Karnataka, houses on river banks are damaged. First phase crop loss survey has been done in the state and I will get all the details in the evening,”Bommai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM maintained that the National Disaster Management Authority has received ₹ 739 crore for the rescue and relief operations in the state, adding that there is no dearth of funds.

Talking to reporters in Kodagu, Bommai said that those whose houses are damaged have been shifted to care centres. “Officials have been instructed to distribute rations for even those who have taken shelter at their relatives’ homes. Those sheltered in care centres will be given rations when they decide to leave for their homes,” he said.

He said the officials have been asked to form task forces in rural areas to take up relief works immediately. “Power lines should be restored and a control room should be set up to coordinate the works. The deputy commissioner has adequate funds and more funds will be granted if needed,” Bommai said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the condition of river basins and reservoirs, Bommai said that deposition of silt has been one of the main causes of flooding in Harangi and Cauvery river basins. The CM said, “The officials have been instructed to take up desilting work and already ₹ 40 crore has been granted. Work will be started immediately on removing the silt and constructing retainer walls.”

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam has been instructed to remove silt in the Cauvery basin, he said, adding, the forest department has been asked to remove logs of fallen trees which are obstructing free river flow in many places.

The rains have completely damaged two houses, severely damaged 15 houses and partially damaged 63 houses in Kodagu district, said a government statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A compensation of ₹ 5 lakh for completely damaged houses, ₹3 lakh for severely damaged houses and ₹50,000 for partially damaged houses has been announced. Emergency assistance of ₹10,000 has been paid for those who have lost their homes, Bommai said.