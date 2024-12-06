RCB fan chant ‘ee sala cup namde’ makes its way to Iranian-American comedian Max Amini's stage. Watch

The viral chant "Ee sala Cup Namde" popularised by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans has now made its way to the stage of Iranian-American comedian Max Amini. The chant, which translates loosely to "this year the cup will be ours" in Kannada, has become an emblem of optimism for RCB supporters aiming for an Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Amini, during his recent comedy show, enthusiastically repeated the chant after a member of the audience brought it up. (X/@Bnglrweatherman)

Amini, during his recent comedy show, enthusiastically repeated the chant after a member of the audience brought it up. The moment was captured in a video that's now going viral on social media, with fans praising Amini's playful embrace of the famous RCB slogan.

The chant has become iconic among cricket fans, symbolizing hope and excitement surrounding RCB's bid for success in the IPL.

Reactions to the viral video of Max Amini repeating RCB's iconic chant "Ee sala Cup Namde" have been a mix of amusement and sharp commentary.

Fans expressed astonishment at the brand value of RCB, especially given their trophy drought, with one user remarking, "Wow! Such brand value without a trophy!" Many others pointed out the commercial nature of the franchise, suggesting that until fans acknowledge their role as customers in a corporate system, they will continue to feel exploited by the team’s management.

RCB IPL history

RCB has experienced highs and lows in all IPL seasons. Despite star-studded line-ups featuring legends like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, the franchise has struggled to clinch IPL trophy.

The phrase "Ee sala Cup Namde", became iconic during the 2011 season and captured the hopes of fans through successive seasons.

However, early this year, franchise won the 2nd season of the Women's Premier League defeating Delhi Capitals in the final.

RCB off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, who ended up as the highest wicket-taker in WPL with 13 scalps, shared that sentiment and relief after the triumph.

"They keep saying 'Ee sala cup namde' and we got it. That's it guys, it is for the fans," said Patil.

