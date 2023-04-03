The Royal Challengers Bangalore fans seem to be on a cloud nine after their favorite cricket team won the match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. In a viral video, the fans were spotted inside the busy metro train cheering for the RCB, after winning the game.

RCB fans cheer inside Bengaluru metro while returning from stadium. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru central MP PC Mohan shared the video of fans enjoying the victory on their way back home from the Chinnaswamy stadium. As it was a Sunday and the first match for RCB, huge crowds of spectators showed up at the stadium, supporting their favorite team. PC Mohan wrote, “RCB fans commute home on the Namma Metro late at night, celebrating their team’s victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Namma Metro services were extended till 1 am to cater for the IPL fans who enjoyed the game at the stadium. Both MG Road station and the Cubbon Park stations saw a huge rush till midnight as they are accessible to reach the Chinnaswamy stadium. The services at KR Puram – Whitefield metro line were not extended.

RCB fans cheer inside Bengaluru metro while returning from stadium. Watch

The Chinnaswamy stadium will be hosting IPL matches on April 10, 17, 26 and May 21 and metro services will be extended on these dates. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) also ran special bus services from Chinnaswamy bus station to various parts of the city, post the IPL match.