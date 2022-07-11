Red alert issued in coastal K’taka for rain over 3 days

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Karnataka as heavy rains are expected to continue in the region for next three days.

“The low pressure area over south interior Odisha and neighbourhood now lies over coastal areas of south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height,” said the IMD statement.

“The off-shore trough at mean sea level from Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast now runs from Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast. The east-west shear zone now runs roughly along 20°N tilting southwestwards with height between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level across North Peninsular India,” according to the IMD.

According to the weather authorities, from June 1 to July 10, the actual rainfall received is 336.90 mm as against a normal of 285.50 mm.

At 117 mm, Made grama panchayat in Kodagu district registered the highest rainfall in the state on July 10.

On Sunday morning, disaster relief personnel and other authorities pulled out a Maruti 800 car from a river in Kadaba Taluka. The two people who were travelling in the car are reportedly missing.

“They (Dhanush and Manjesh) left home last (Saturday) night. We are not sure where they were going. We got to know about the incident this (Sunday) morning but are unable to reach them because their phones are switched off,” said one relative of the missing persons.

On Sunday evening, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that thunderstorms with light to moderate spells of rains with wind speeds reaching 30-40 km were expected in all the three coastal districts (Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada) and Bidar, in the north eastern part of Karnataka.

A warning has also been issued for the fishing community to not venture out in the sea. The authorities also issued a high wave warning that ranges from 3.5-4 metres for Sunday evening and on Monday along the coast of Mangaluru to Karwar.

“The active monsoon conditions are likely to continue for next five days,” according to IMD statement.

“Widespread moderate to very heavy rains likely over coastal Karnataka districts and widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad region. Widespread light to moderate rains likely over NIK (north interior Karnataka) districts and scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains likely over SIK (south interior Karnataka) districts,” according to the KSNDMC.

Till Friday, there were at least 12 people who lost their lives and at least 65 livestock, according to a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

At least 13 of the 31 districts in the state have been affected by the rains, persons aware of the developments said.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that ₹735 crore has been alloted to the deputy commissioners (DCs) for rescue and relief operations.

“More rains have been forecast for the next three to four days and precautionary measures should be taken to prevent loss of life and property. Roads damaged by floods should be repaired immediately to restore transport and communication,”said the CM.

“In case of landslides, immediate measures should be taken to clear the roads. In case of damage to houses an immediate compensation of ₹10,000 should be paid and action should be initiated to upload the details on Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation App to disburse the compensation according to the extent of damage to the houses,” Bommai said.

