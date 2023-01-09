Republic Day parade row: Siddaramaiah lashes at BJP government. Here is why

Ex-Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Monday after the southern state's tableau was dropped from this year's Republic Day parade. The senior Congress leader claimed the Basavaraj Bommai government had failed to work towards a theme for the 2023 Republic Day and present it to the centre.

"It is unfortunate to know that Karnataka will not be participating in the Republic Day parade this year. Rejection of Karnataka's tableaux reflects how serious Karnataka BJP is about upholding the pride of our state," the leader of the opposition in the state tweeted.

He also flung the '40 per cent sarkar' jibe at the BJP government in the state, accusing it of charging a 'commission' for granting infrastructure and related projects and 'looting' government resources. "Incapable, weak Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40 per cent commission... Karnataka BJP leaders are known for only making noise... are cowards in front of high command."

On Sunday, the Karnataka government had said the state's tableau would not be part of the Republic Day parade in Delhi, for the first time in the past 13 years.

Last week Siddaramaiah found himself in hot water after controversial comments against Bommai; he called him the 'PM's (Narendra Modi) puppy' at a meeting in Ballari district. He later claimed he did not mean to insult Bommai and only wanted to underline his 'spineless' nature.

