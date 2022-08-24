Reservation issue: Panchamasalis threaten to intensify stir for quota

The Panchamasalis, the biggest sub-sect within the Lingayat community, on Tuesday threatened to intensify its agitation and “gherao” Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on October 23 if chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state government does not resolve its reservation-related request within that time fram.

Leaders of the community said that they will mobilise support for the cause and on September 22 “gherao” Bommai’s residence in his home constituency of Shiggaon (Haveri district) and then on Rani Chennamma Jayanthi (October 23) gather around 2.5 million people and surround Vidhana Soudha.

“We held a meeting in Shiggaon on Tuesday. PWD minister CC Patil came there and tried to convince us to give the government more time. Their earlier deadline was August 22 and now that has passed, we told them that we will continue with our mobilising and awareness campaign,” said Vijayanada Kashyappanavar, a former Congress MLA and one of the leaders of the Panchamasali agitation.

“So, on September 22 about 1 lakh people will surround the CM’s house in Shiggaon which will give the government one-month and on October 23, when Rani Chennamma Jayanthi is observed, there will be no meeting but we will directly surround Vidhana Soudha,” he said.

Significantly, the campaign poster for the August 25 rally in Shivamogga, states that the Panchamasalis will take the help of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa to reach out to his successor, Bommai, “who did not keep his word”.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Bijapur city (Vijayapura) Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) said on Tuesday that those who did not support their struggle for better reservation will become “ex-MLA and ex-minister”.

“Two months ago, the chief minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and CC Patil (PWD minister and a Panchamasali) called me and asked for three months saying we will give reservation at all costs. I had told Bommai that I will not blackmail for any cabinet berth or take political advantage. If I had adjusted with everybody, then I would have become the chief minister myself. That day, Bommai gave us his word with a lot of assurance. The deadline for his word ended yesterday(on Monday),” Yatnal said while addressing people in Shiggaon, Bommai’s home constituency.

The Panchamasalis have threatened to intensify their demand to be included in the 2A category of the state reservation list or “they will carry out a statewide agitation against the BJP-led state government.”

The campaign poster stating that the group will seek the help of Yediyurappa, now elevated as member of the BJP’s parliamentary and election committee, plays right into the 79-year-old’s style of politics which is caste-based rather than Hindutva-based, gives him more leverage ahead of 2023 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, political analysts in Karnataka said: “Yediyurappa’s elevation to the BJP’s highest decision making body indicates that the saffron outfit is uncertain if its Hindutva push through the government can be sustained till the 2023 elections and make it a platform to win a majority,” HT had reported on August 18.

The BJP has been relying on Yediyurappa to win over the Lingayat vote which is key to the party having a chance to defend its term in office and return to power.

“I am telling Basavaraj Bommai that we will finalise our date for the protest...decide when we will do it in Shiggaon (CM’s constituency),” Yatnal said.

“(In February last year) How we brought together 10 lakh people and showed our strength in Bengaluru...in two months time we will get 25 lakh members of our community. We will decide the future there (of) those among you who want to become an MLA, a minister or those who want to have fun. Only if you support our struggle, will you be able to remain in your posts otherwise you will become ex-MLA, ex-minister....this is a clear message I would like to give you,” Yatnal said.

The state government, meanwhile, has said that it has an open mind about the reservations and will do everything it can under the law.

“The government has an open mind about reservations but it should happen according to and within the law. It should not happen in a hurry. We have an example of two states that rushed into it: one is Maharashtra and the other is Chennai (Tamil Nadu). The (Panchamasali) seer has put pressure on account of the well-being of the community but the government also needs time to work around this. The CM is open hearted about this,” PWD minister CC Patil said on Tuesday.

Patil said the Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, has assured to temporarily put off the protest but added that they will continue to mobilise support for the cause.

Several communities in Karnataka, including the Vokkaligas and Kurubas among others have sought better reservation opportunities which has put the Bommai government on notice as he tries to manage expectations, especially with the 2023 assembly elections a few months away.

CC Patil said, “Some legal hurdles have added to the challenges of giving into these reservation demands but we will hold meetings with members of the community to ensure justice is done to them as well as other communities.”

“I don’t see why Yediyurappa will get involved in this as Yatnal bad mouths him all the time. Yatnal’s communal stand and extreme hate politics has forced the BJP to keep him at some distance. Yediyurappa has many problems and remains loyal only to the BJP and wants to placate his son in politics,” Ramzan Dargah, a Hubballi-based political analyst said.

