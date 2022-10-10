Road caves in the middle of Bengaluru's newly opened underpass. Watch

Months after Bengaluru’s Kundanhalli underpass was opened for commuting, a huge pothole has emerged in the middle of the key stretch. The road has caved in and the civic authorities have already started repairing the damaged stretch. In a video that has gone viral, a person can be heard saying, “Few months ago, this road was opened. Look how the road has sunk in and it was built by the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike). This is Kundanhalli underpass and it shows the shoddy work of the government.``

According to the mobility team, the Mahadevapura Task Force, the damage caused was due to the water pipeline burst that was passing under the road. On Sunday, the task force team tweeted out, “BWSSB Cauvery Water Pipeline burst at Kundanhalli Junction: Impact to Cauvery Water Supply and Traffic Movement. 450 mm Cauvery Water Main Pipeline had burst early in the morning today at the Kundanhalli Gate Junction. (sic)”

On Monday morning, the civic authorities swung into action and started fixing the damage. The traffic police warned commuters of slow movement of traffic on Kundanhalli road due to repair works. A post by the HAL traffic police on Twitter read, “Due to recent damage to Kundanhalli road, today repair work is going on hence vehicles movement will be a bit slow, our advice to commuters please be aware about this, if possible, use alternate route TQ. (Sic)”

Meanwhile, the Congress has intensified the ‘40% commission’ attack on the ruling BJP government in the state. Sharing the video of caved in road Congress leader Priyank Kharge wrote, “Commission Rate Card: Religious heads - 30%. State Contractors - 40%. BBMP - 50%. 40 Percent Sarkara has ensured a systemic decay in Governance that has led to collapse of our progressive state. (Sic)” This was in reference to allegations of commission being sought for any work linked to the government.

However, the ruling BJP is yet to respond to the viral video of road damage at Kunadanhalli in Bengaluru.

