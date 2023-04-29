Roads to avoid ahead of PM Modi's rally in Bengaluru today

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be setting foot in Karnataka capital Bengaluru today to attend public gatherings and hold a roadshow. In this view, the Bengaluru traffic police issued a fresh advisory to for commuters to avoid congestions and ensure safety of the PM.

Restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 7:30 pm on Saturday. (PTI)

“In view of the visit of dignitaries/VVIPs to the city of Bangalore, the following appropriate traffic arrangements have been made for the smooth movement of Traffic,” the Bengaluru police said.

Restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 7:30 pm on Saturday. Here are the roads to avoid today:

Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, Ambedkar road, Nrupathunga Road, Krumbigal Road, Devanaga Road, Lalbagh West Gate road, R V College Road and Basavanagudi 50ft Canara Bank Road.

The traffic department also detailed diversions and alternate routes:

Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Bengaluru are diverted at the Thavarekere junction and compulsorily must take a right turn and move towards Hemmigepura-Kommagatta via Kengeri and can move towards Mysuru road.

Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Tumkur Road are diverted at Thavarekere junction by giving left turn to proceed towards Sondekoppa and Nelamangala.

Vehicles coming from Tumkur and joining NICE road: Goods vehicles must take a right turn at the Nelamangala-Sondekoppa by-pass and proceed towards Thavarekere-Hemmigepura-Kommagatta and via Kengeri can move towards Mysuru Road.

Vehicles coming from the city towards Magadi road should take left turn at MC circle and join Mysuru road, and can further move towards Kommagatta- Hemmigepura and Thavarekere.

Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli towards Tumkur road should move towards Mysore road at Nayandahalli junction, reach Kengeri - RR College - Ramohalli - Chandrappa circle - Thavarekere, and can either move towards Magadi or Tumkur road.

Vehicles moving from CMTI junction towards Nayandahalli and Mysuru road should take Goragunte palya - West of Chord road - MC circle and go via Vijayanagara can join Mysuru road.

Vehicles coming from Old Ring road and Kengeri towards Tumkur Road must take left turn at Ullala junction and go via Ullala village - Ramasandra Bridge - Hemmigepura and via Thavarekere to move towards Tumkur road.

