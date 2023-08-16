Rs. 25 crore worth Kingfisher beer seized in Karnataka after the chemical test

The Karnataka state excise department has seized beer worth Rs. 25 crores in Mysuru, said a senior official told news agency PTI on Wednesday. The move came after the chemical test report of the beer labelled it as ‘Unfit for human consumption.’

According to the report, the excise department directed the officials to destroy the stock which failed at the chemical test report. A compliant has been lodged by the Excise Superintendent of Nanjangud on July 28 stating that Kingfisher Strong Beer and Kingfisher Ultra Lager Beer with batch number 7C and 7E, which were manufactured at the Nanjangud unit of United Breweries Limited on July 17, 2023, have sediments and, hence, they have been sent for chemical examination. The Superintendent also appealed to the department that till the time the lab test report comes; the stock should be seized.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru Rural, A Ravishankar said, “We received a report from the chemical examiner on August 2 saying that both the brands (with batch No. 7C and 7E) were unfit for human consumption. Following the report, we wrote to all DCs and Excise DCs to take further steps, which means those stocks should be destroyed.”

Meanwhile, United Breweries Limited which manufactures Kingfisher Strong and Kingfisher Ultra beer, is yet to issue a statement on the claim of the excise department.

(With inputs from PTI)

