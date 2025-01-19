Safety cone placed on passing lane of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, major mishap averted: Video

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, previously in the spotlight due to a surge in accidents, has once again raised safety concerns. A viral dashcam video has sparked outrage on social media, highlighting the lack of adequate monitoring on this fully access-controlled highway, which puts commuters at significant risk. Safety cone in the middle of Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway causes safety concerns. (Pic for representation)

Take a look at the video

The video, widely circulated online, shows a safety cone unexpectedly placed on the fast lane of the expressway. In the footage, a speeding car narrowly avoids crashing into the cone by slowing down just in time, only for another vehicle behind it to hit the obstacle. Fortunately, no major mishap occurred, but the incident underscored the potential for fatal accidents due to such lapses.

A social media user with the handle “Third Eye” shared the footage, captioning it: “Incredible dashcam footage from the BLR-MYS highway shows a near-miss that could have ended in you-know-what.”

The post triggered heated discussions, with many blaming authorities for negligence. Several users pointed out that safety cones and barricades are often placed arbitrarily, allegedly by the police to catch and fine violators. One user commented, “I drive on this highway frequently. If I notice cones, I use my indicator and hand signals to warn others and slow down. This happens often near accident spots or when police set up barricades for fines. The only good part is that they usually choose the same locations, so I know when to slow down.”

Another user criticized the use of poorly placed barriers, stating, “Nowadays, metal and plastic barricades are left in the middle of lanes, making it extremely challenging to navigate safely.”

Frustration over the toll fees commuters pay for a supposedly high-standard expressway also became a focal point. One user expressed anger, saying, “This is sheer negligence. What happened to standard safety protocols? The authorities should be held accountable for endangering lives when citizens are paying hefty tolls for this highway.”

The incident has intensified calls for stricter vigilance and better safety measures to ensure that such avoidable hazards do not compromise the safety of commuters.