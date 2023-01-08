Satya Nadella asks ChatGPT about the best south Indian dish: Report

The artificial intelligence enabled software, ChatGPT has raked up discussion in the tech world and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella conversed with the chat robot in Bengaluru, said a report in Money Control. At a recent tech summit in Karnataka’s capital, Satya Nadella asked ChatGPT for the most popular south Indian breakfast items.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a response to Nadella’s query, the AI enabled software answered Idli, Vada, Uthappam, Dosa and Pongal as traditional south Indian breakfast items. However, ChatGPT also included Biryani as a breakfast item and the Microsoft CEO quickly disagreed with its answer. Later the chat robot corrected its answer and replied, “You are right. It is not classified as a tiffin dish in south India.” The Hyderabad-born techie further said, “You cannot insult me by saying Biryani is a breakfast item.”

Also Read | Explained: What is ChatGPT, an AI chatbot which can give 'every answer'

The report also said that Nadella asked ChatGPT to write a play where Dosa, Vada and Idli fight over the best south Indian breakfast title and it came up with a hilarious role play between the three dishes. He also questioned about the best Vada Pav in Mumbai and also asked to create a play between Vada Pav and Pav Bhaji arguing for best street food title.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ChatGPT is a product of an artificial intelligence research lab, OpenAI and Elon Musk is one of its founders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON