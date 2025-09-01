'School buses use this daily': Bengaluru CEO flags dangerous state of Panathur Road in viral post

Bengaluru’s crumbling road infrastructure has once again come under public scrutiny after city-based CEO shared a video on LinkedIn showing the appalling condition of Panathur Main Road. Prashant Gupta said the stretch has been in a dangerous state for years .(LinkedIn/Prashant Gupta)

In his post, Prashant Gupta said the stretch has been in a dangerous state for years despite repeated complaints and is now a risk to thousands of commuters, including schoolchildren.

“You have to watch this video to understand the magnitude of problems with Bengaluru's road infrastructure. This road is quite an important one, used by tens of thousands of vehicles (including school buses) every day, and the condition has been like this for many years now,” Gupta wrote. He urged people to repost and tag officials, adding that his earlier attempts on X had yielded no response.

Tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and the BBMP, he appealed for urgent intervention, “This section of Panathur Main Road has been in terrible condition for many years now, and despite my repeated complaints nothing has been done. Hoping that this post here gets your attention to act on this.”

How did LinkedIn users react?

Gupta’s post quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions from residents and professionals alike. Many echoed his frustration, pointing to a lack of accountability in local governance.

One user wrote, “Working middle class has little say given the small electoral footprint. When local government has zero accountability towards basic governance all we can do is suffer. This is a disaster in waiting!”

Another recalled living in Panathur years ago: “I lived in Panathur back in 2016. The situation was same then as it is now. And it won’t change soon either. The fact is, when politicians can buy votes by giving people free money and rations, why would they choose to work for it?”

Others described the state of the roads as “a national shame.” One commenter said bluntly, “Bravo for highlighting this! The plight of roads (if you can call them roads in the first place) in Bengaluru is rock bottom and a national shame. Period.”

