Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro surges to 60,000 daily riders since August opening: Report

Bengaluru’s new Yellow Line stretch of Namma Metro, running from RV Road to Bommasandra, has been pulling in unexpected crowds since it opened on August 10. Despite running just three trains every 25 minutes, the line is averaging 60,000 daily riders, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials. The Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro is popular among tech professionals commuting to Electronic City, with plans to add a fourth train soon, further reducing road congestion.(X/@WF_Watcher)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru’s BBMP-led Climate Action Clubs begin with students driving green change

A senior BMRCL official said they thought numbers would dip after the initial excitement - maybe settle around 30,000, according to a report by the Deccan Herald. But that didn’t happen. Commuters are sticking with it, even with low frequency, he said, adding that people are clearly willing to wait if it helps skip traffic.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman dies after set ablaze with petrol by estranged husband

The line has become especially popular with tech professionals commuting to Electronic City, Bommasandra and nearby areas. Interestingly, while many prefer cabs in the morning, the evening rush is heavier, with about 20 per cent more commuters taking the metro after work.

With a fourth train expected to be added in the coming weeks, ridership is only set to grow. Meanwhile, the metro’s impact on road traffic is already being felt, the report said. IT employees and residents along the Yellow Line report noticeable dips in congestion, especially during peak hours.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman saves 5-year-old grandson by donating her kidney in rare surgery: Report

A commuter said they used to take nearly 1 hour 45 minutes to reach MG Road from Bommasandra. Now it’s down to about 1 hour 10 minutes. Oddly enough, that’s made the resident go back to driving sometimes, even though the metro is ₹300 to ₹400 cheaper, they said, as per the report.

Auto drivers saw the shift too. Earlier, auto drivers got ride requests from techies heading home after work. Now, most of them are hopping on the metro, shared an auto driver in Banashankari.