Bengaluru woman saves 5-year-old grandson by donating her kidney in rare surgery: Report

In a heart-warming act of love and courage, a 64-year-old woman has saved the life of her five-year-old grandson in Bengaluru by donating her kidney - a rare medical feat that doctors believe is one of the youngest such transplants between a grandparent and child in India. In a remarkable act of love, a 64-year-old grandmother in Bengaluru donated her kidney to save her five-year-old grandson suffering from chronic kidney disease.(Shutterstock)

Little Shreyas, one of a pair of identical twins, had been battling chronic kidney disease for years. His condition was further complicated by a non-functioning bladder, past urological surgeries and even seizures. As his health began to decline, doctors at Fortis Hospital turned to an unlikely donor - his grandmother, Meena, news agency PTI reported.

Watching her grandson suffer through dialysis and endless hospital visits, Meena made the brave decision to step forward. “It was heartbreaking to see my little grandson go through so much pain at such a young age with regular dialysis and frequent hospital visits. No child should have to endure that,” she said, as quoted by the agency.

But the transplant wasn’t easy. The medical team, led by Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, faced enormous challenges. The size mismatch between an adult kidney and a child’s body, along with the risk of the child’s immune system rejecting the organ, made the surgery extremely complex.

Adding to the difficulty, Shreyas had a neurogenic bladder, a condition that made the urinary reconstruction ahead of the transplant especially tricky. Doctors used advanced robotic technology - the Da Vinci Xi Robot - to perform the delicate surgery with minimal invasiveness, the report stated.

Before the transplant, Shreyas underwent peritoneal dialysis for six weeks, which helped expand his abdominal space to fit the donor kidney.

Today, Shreyas is recovering well, with a new kidney, a fighting spirit and a grandmother who gave him the gift of life.

(With inputs from PTI)