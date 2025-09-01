Bengaluru woman, 35, set ablaze by live-in partner at traffic signal, dies of burns: Report

Bengaluru police are investigating a shocking case of domestic violence in which a 35-year-old woman was brutally set ablaze by her live-in partner. The victimsuccumbed to her injuries after sustaining severe burns despite being rushed to hospital.

The accused, Vithal, a cab driver with a history of alcoholism, had previously been married three times. Vanajakshi too had been married twice before entering into a live-in relationship with him nearly four years ago, NDTV reported.

According to police, tensions had grown in the relationship after Vanajakshi distanced herself from Vithal due to his drinking habits. She had recently struck up a friendship with Mariappa, a member of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, which further angered Vithal.

On the day of the crime, Vithal allegedly followed Vanajakshi’s car while she was returning from a temple with Mariappa and her driver. At a traffic signal, he intercepted the vehicle and poured petrol inside, splashing all three occupants. While Mariappa and the driver managed to escape, Vithal chased down Vanajakshi, doused her with more petrol, and set her on fire using a lighter, the report further added.

A passerby who witnessed the horrific attack rushed to her aid, using a cloth to put out the flames and shifting her to a private hospital with the help of others. He too sustained minor burn injuries while trying to save her.

Vanajakshi had suffered nearly 60% burns and died despite medical efforts. Vithal, who also sustained injuries, was arrested within 24 hours.

According to police officials, the entire issue stemmed from a marital mess. The accused was arrested within 24 hours and stringent sections have been invoked to ensure he pays the price for this heinous crime.

