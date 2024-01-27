Security breach: Man tries to approach Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah during R-Day parade, detained

Republic Day celebrations in Karnataka capital Bengaluru turned awry when a man approached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the parade at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Friday to allegedly express discontentment with the governance of the state, alarming security officials. A security breach incident was reported on Republic Day in Bengaluru when a man tried to approach CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

ALSO READ | Parliament security breach: Delhi court rejects bail plea of accused Neelam Azad

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Authorities jumped into action at the apparent security breach and held the individual in question, who was walking towards the CM's gallery with placards and sheets in his hand. He approached the CM in hopes to meet him and express dissatisfaction at the way the government is working, and threw the placards and posters on the ground.

ALSO READ | PM Modi security breach: Mann gives clean chit to state’s former chief secy

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the individual, identified as Purushottam, is seen being escorted by officials outside the premises. Cops reportedly detained him and held him for questioning.

ALSO READ | Man runs to PM's convoy in Karnataka, cops deny security breach. Watch

No other untoward incident was reported and no harm has been caused to any attendees at the event. Further probe is underway and more details are awaited, which will be updated shortly.

(With inputs from ANI)