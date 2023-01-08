'Set deadlines not just…': Kharge's son slams Shah's Ram Mandir declaration

Karnataka congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge slammed Union minister Amit Shah after he announced the date of Ram Temple inauguration. Priyank asked Shah to focus on keeping deadlines for filling job vacancies amid soaring unemployment in the country.

Priyank Kharge took to Twitter and wrote, “Good to know that Ram Mandir will be ready by Jan 1 next year. Requesting PM @narendramodi& HM @AmitShah to set deadlines not just for the temple but also for filling up Govt job vacancies & getting the economy on track. After all Ram Rajya means peace & prosperity for all.”

Earlier, AICC (All India Congress Committee) president Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at Shah after he announced the inauguration date of Ram Temple. He said, “You are a politician not a pujari (priest)... your duty is to protect the country, providing the MSP (Minimum support Price) to farmers... and not make announcements on temple," Kharge said amid the grand old party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Panipat.

Kharge also lashed out at BJP’s leadership and said, "They are the biggest liars. They came to power promising two crore jobs...but nobody has got jobs. They failed to pay Rs. 15 lakh."

Addressing a public rally at Sabroom in Tripura last week, Union minister Amit Shah last week announced the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, the year the Lok Sabha elections will be held.

