Seven dead in Audi car crash in Bengaluru

5 of the victims have been identified. They include a couple from Tamil Nadu and three others from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.
By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 10:40 AM IST
The Audi car was completely crushed due to the impact of the crash. (HT Photo)

Three women were among the seven killed in a road crash involving an overloaded and “speeding” Audi car in Bengaluru’s Koramangala on Tuesday, police said.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) B Ravikanthe Gowda said the speeding car carrying seven people lost control around 1:45 am and hit a bollard before crashing into the boundary wall of a house. “The car was completely mangled in the accident. None of the passengers were wearing seat belts, so the airbags didn’t open,” said Gowda.

He added that six of the victims died on the spot while the seventh died on the way to a hospital. “Traffic police personnel reached the location within 10 minutes of the accident and were taking the injured person to the hospital but he died on the way,” he added.

5 of the victims have been identified. They include a couple from Tamil Nadu and three others from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. “We are trying to verify these details and contact the families. They could be colleagues. All of them belong to the age bracket of 25-30 years,” the officer added.

Traffic police have filed a case of negligence. “As per the preliminary investigation, this is a case of over-speeding and negligent driving. We will know if the driver was under the influence of alcohol after post-mortem,” explained Gowda.

One of the victims’ relatives said he was informed about the tragedy by police around 3 am. “We were told that he (one of the victims named Rohit) had gone out with his friends. We got a call on this phone and when we reached the police station, they showed us some photos of the accident and said he had died. Rohit’s parents had passed away and he was working in a private firm in Bengaluru,” he said.

