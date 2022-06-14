Shakti Kapoor’s son among five held for drug use after raid in Bengaluru hotel

Five people, including Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor, were arrested on Monday on charges of consumption of narcotics at a party in a city hotel, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrests were made after Usloor police raided a five-star hotel in the city on Sunday night on a tip-off.

“As part of our ongoing drive against (narcotics) drugs, based on credible information, police have raided a party at a five-star hotel in the city. There were more than 100 people at the party. When we subjected 35 persons to a drug test, five people tested positive. We have taken them into custody,” said Bheemashankar S Guled, deputy commissioner of police (east).

Guled said most of the people attending the party were not from the state. “All the five people, who have tested positive, are not from Karnataka. However, three of them were living in the state for some time. The fourth person was from Punjab and the fifth person is from Mumbai and a DJ (Disc Jockey),” the police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about the arrest of a Bollywood actor’s son, Guled said: “Among those who tested positive is DJ Siddhanth Kapoor. His father’s name is Sunil Shakti Kapoor,” he said.

The other arrested persons in the case have been identified as Akhil Soni, Harjot Singh, Hani and Akhil. Police did not further details of the five accused, who were released later in the day with a notice to appear before investigators when needed.

The officer said the party, where the drugs were being consumed, was opened to the public and the organisers had outsourced its arrangements.

Talking about the narcotics seized during the raid, the DCP said while conducting a search of the location, police found two packets near a dustbin. “We have recovered seven tablets of MDMA and the other packets had ganja (marijuana). This was clearly an attempt to dispose of the drugs before police arrived. We are going through the CCTV footage available to us to identify who disposed of these drugs,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subramanyeswara Rao, additional commissioner of police, Bengaluru (east), who supervising officer for the division, said all five persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 that deals with consumption of narcotics.

“We have arrested them and as it is the practice. They are released on bail with a notice to appear before the investigators when required. As we have said earlier, our focus is on the suppliers. We will question them (the five arrested) but as of now, as per procedure, they are released after issuing them a notice,” said Rao.

Siddhanth Kapoor is also an actor who portrayed the character of “Chintu Dedha” in the 2020 web series “Bhaukaal”. He also acted in several movies such as ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Ugly, ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Chehre’. He also worked as an assistant director in films like ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’, and ‘Dhol’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the arrest, Shakti Kapoor told the media: “He (Siddhanth) is a DJ. He plays music at parties. And that’s why he was in Bengaluru. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from.” He said he will be talking to his son soon but rejected the drug angle. “But I know this can’t be true,” the actor said.

Siddhanth Kapoor’s sister Shraddha was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case over alleged possession of drugs. However, nothing substantial was proved.

Police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. Police had arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva’s son Aditya Alva.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}