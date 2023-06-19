The - Shakti scheme – which provides free bus travel for women across Karnataka was launched last week and the buses across the state have already seen a swelling crowd. On Sunday, Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy urged the passengers to plan their travel for comfortable travelling.

Shakti scheme: ‘Plan your travel ahead,’ Karnataka minister urges passengers

READ - Karnataka govt launches ‘Shakti’ scheme, free bus services for women

He also clarified that the scheme will go on for next five years. He said, “A few BJP leaders are trying to spread false information and claiming that the Shakti scheme will only be there for a few months. That is not true and bus travel for women is going to be free for the next five years. We will win the next assembly elections too and it will be continued. As we see a great response to the Shakti scheme, I request everybody to plan the travel ahead.”

The minister further said that many women are visiting temples across Karnataka and the Shakti scheme is promoting true Hindutva. He tweeted, “All the Hindu temples and shrines are overflowing. A true Hindu is one who worships our God, loves and respects other religions. This is now possible with the Congress government. Congress is always committed to the protection and development of true Hindus.”

According to reports, over three crore passengers availed the scheme, ever since it was launched on June 11. All four road transport corporations in Karnataka have implemented the Shakti scheme.

