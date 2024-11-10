Shivajinagar road in Bengaluru to be partially closed for 30 days; Check alternate routes here

Starting Monday, i.e., November 11, one side of the road near Shivaji Circle and Jyothi Cafe in Shivajinagar will be closed for all types of vehicular movement to accommodate the ongoing Namma Metro construction by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the Bengaluru traffic police said. The Bengaluru traffic police have outlined restrictions and alternative routes to ensure continued access to the BMTC Bus Stand and minimize disruption.

This closure, expected to last for 30 days, falls within the Shivajinagar Traffic Police jurisdiction. To minimize disruptions and maintain a steady flow of traffic, authorities have announced several restrictions and alternative routes for commuters.

Restricted Routes:

- Vehicles traveling from Balekundri towards the Shivajinagar BMTC Bus Stand via Shivaji Circle will be restricted from entering this route.

- Additionally, all vehicles coming from Shivaji Road towards Jyothi Cafe and the Shivajinagar BMTC Bus Stand will also face restrictions.

Alternative Routes:

To ensure that commuters can still access Shivajinagar and the BMTC Bus Stand with minimal inconvenience, the following alternate routes have been recommended:

1. For vehicles and buses coming from Balekundri towards Shivajinagar BMTC Bus Stand: Commuters are advised to take a left turn at the Traffic Headquarters Junction, continue along Infantry Road, and take another left at Central Street Junction to reach the BMTC Bus Stand.

2. For vehicles and buses approaching from Shivaji Road towards Shivajinagar BMTC Bus Stand: Drivers should take a right at Shivaji Circle, proceed via Venkataswamy Naidu Road, turn left at Balekundri Junction, and take another left at the Traffic Headquarters Junction. From here, they should proceed via Infantry Road, make a left at Central Street Junction, and continue towards the BMTC Bus Stand.

Authorities have requested public cooperation and understanding during this temporary closure as the metro construction progresses. For safety and smoother travel, commuters are urged to plan their routes accordingly.