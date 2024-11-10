Major widening of Charmadi Ghat on NH-73 at 343.74 crore to boost connectivity in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta announced plans on Saturday for a significant expansion of the Charmadi Ghat section of National Highway-73, a crucial route through Karnataka’s Western Ghats. The project, funded with an allocation of ₹343.74 crore, aims to widen the 11-kilometer stretch into a two-lane road, greatly enhancing connectivity across key areas. The Charmadi Ghat expansion, connecting Mangaluru, Mudigere, and Tumakuru, is expected to boost both passenger and freight transportation, especially benefiting Karnataka’s coastal districts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Charmadi Ghat expansion, connecting Mangaluru, Mudigere, and Tumakuru, is expected to boost both passenger and freight transportation, especially benefiting Karnataka’s coastal districts. Capt. Chowta confirmed that with the tender process now complete, construction is set to begin shortly, offering a much-needed improvement for travellers and local commerce alike.

Capt. Chowta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and the officials who helped bring the project to fruition. He underscored the project’s significance, noting that the upgrades will address long-standing traffic issues in the narrow and often congested Charmadi Ghat. This expansion will not only resolve traffic congestion but will make this route a far more reliable travel corridor, he said.

The expanded section is anticipated to ease travel between coastal areas and interior regions like Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, while also streamlining access for those traveling toward Bengaluru. However, while the project is expected to bolster local transport infrastructure, National Highway authorities have indicated that it remains unclear if this upgrade will support the transport of container goods, including coffee and spices, from New Mangaluru Port.

(With inputs from PTI)