Bengaluru airport sees rare runway traffic jam as planes queue for takeoff. Watch video

Traffic jams are a common sight in Bengaluru, but how often do you see one at the airport? A recent video circulating on social media captured an unexpected scene at Kempegowda International Airport — a rare runway traffic jam.

The footage showed a line of aircraft waiting for their turn to take off, creating an unusual situation at the bustling airport.

Bengaluru, already notorious for its road traffic congestion, now finds itself witnessing similar issues at the airport. The incident has sparked conversations about the growing air traffic and the strain it places on airport operations.

The video was shared by Karnataka Portfolio, and HT.com was unable to independently verify it.

Watch the video here:

How did the X users react?

Social media users expressed mixed reactions. Some pointed out that Bengaluru's airport has parallel runways, raising the question of why one runway couldn’t be used for takeoffs while the other was reserved for landings.

Others noted that such delays typically occur when airlines fail to adhere to their scheduled departure times, leading to a cascading effect that clogs available slots. A few users pointed out that this is not the first time such a situation has occurred, implying that this has become an occasional, but recurring issue.

One user also connected the jam to the rapid, unplanned growth of Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, and expressed concerns about the unsustainable nature of such concentrated growth. Despite the challenges, the incident underscores the increasing demand for air travel and highlights the need for smoother operational planning to accommodate Bengaluru’s growing aviation traffic.

