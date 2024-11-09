Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru airport sees rare runway traffic jam as planes queue for takeoff. Watch video

ByHT News Desk
Nov 09, 2024 11:00 AM IST

Bengaluru, already notorious for its road traffic congestion, now finds itself witnessing similar issues at the airport.

Traffic jams are a common sight in Bengaluru, but how often do you see one at the airport? A recent video circulating on social media captured an unexpected scene at Kempegowda International Airport — a rare runway traffic jam.

The footage showed a line of aircraft waiting for their turn to take off.(X)
The footage showed a line of aircraft waiting for their turn to take off.(X)

The footage showed a line of aircraft waiting for their turn to take off, creating an unusual situation at the bustling airport.

Bengaluru, already notorious for its road traffic congestion, now finds itself witnessing similar issues at the airport. The incident has sparked conversations about the growing air traffic and the strain it places on airport operations.

The video was shared by Karnataka Portfolio, and HT.com was unable to independently verify it.

(Also Read: ‘Made to walk in the dead of night’: 83-year-old man slams Bengaluru airport’s wheelchair service)

Watch the video here:

How did the X users react?

Social media users expressed mixed reactions. Some pointed out that Bengaluru's airport has parallel runways, raising the question of why one runway couldn’t be used for takeoffs while the other was reserved for landings.

Others noted that such delays typically occur when airlines fail to adhere to their scheduled departure times, leading to a cascading effect that clogs available slots. A few users pointed out that this is not the first time such a situation has occurred, implying that this has become an occasional, but recurring issue.

(Also Read: New scam in Bengaluru? Techie alerts passengers who take cabs to Kempegowda International Airport)

One user also connected the jam to the rapid, unplanned growth of Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, and expressed concerns about the unsustainable nature of such concentrated growth. Despite the challenges, the incident underscores the increasing demand for air travel and highlights the need for smoother operational planning to accommodate Bengaluru’s growing aviation traffic.

(Also Read: Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2 gets 4000 sq feet 'Tiger Wall' built with 15,000 plants across 153 local species)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //