‘Made to walk in the dead of night’: 83-year-old man slams Bengaluru airport’s wheelchair service

An 83-year-old Bengaluru resident recently shared his distressing experience at Kempegowda International Airport on Facebook, describing the ordeal he and his 75-year-old wife faced upon their return from London Wednesday. Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (HT Archive)

Ramesh Bhandiwad, who had requested wheelchair assistance for both himself and his wife due to their physical ailments, recounted how he was made to wait and struggle for the service after disembarking the plane.

Despite having a wheelchair service ticket, he was passed from one staff member to another with no clear assistance. Additionally, he had to lift his own baggage from the conveyor belt, Bhandiwad added.

The situation worsened as he was then placed in a buggy and dropped off at the immigration counter. After completing the necessary formalities, Bhandiwad said, he and his wife were forced to walk to the taxi stand in the middle of the night, a journey that proved both exhausting and chaotic.

The final blow came at the taxi stand, where there was no staff to regulate the queue, and the couple was allegedly overcharged by the taxi driver.

The elderly passenger expressed his frustration over the lack of support and coordination at the airport, calling attention to the challenges faced by senior citizens with physical limitations.

