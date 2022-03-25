Shivrajkumar's emotional appeal, 'Producers must protect James’
- Shivrajkumar, Kannada actor and elder brother of the late James' actor Puneeth Rajkumar appealed to the producers of the James to protect it.
Kannada actor Shivrajkumar appealed to the producers of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James to protect it. His emotional appeal came after controversy enveloped the film release, that it was being nudged off some theatre screens in the state to make way for 'The Kashmir Files'.
The controversy was triggered on Tuesday by Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who alleged that the Puneet Rajkumar starter film, which released on March 17, was being pulled out of theatres to air 'The Kashmir Files' at the behest of some BJP leaders.
Speaking at a news conference held in the city today, Shivrajkumar, often called by his nickname Shivanna, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai phoned him three times to assure that authorities will make sure such influence will not be exercised for any political gain.
“Producers must protect James. Fans are with us. The media also reported on James in an emotional way. But there is always a problem with theatres. The whole film industry has love for Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar). He had hoped everything would go well,” Shivrajkumar said.
“The film was released on the scheduled date despite so many challenges. The James film crew was very strong. Nobody can replace Appu, or do his roles. I do not know how I could lend a voice to him. Our God is with us,” He added, thanking everyone for talking about Appu so considerately.
"Appu is alive in our pain and in our laughter. Let us celebrate him. It is difficult for me to talk about him without being overcome with emotions. All of our memories come back, I have seen him since he was a baby. Appu is younger than me but we always treated each other as friends," he said, becoming emotional.
Puneeth Rajkumar, called ‘Appu’ by his fans, friends and family, died unexpectedly at 46 years old, after suffering a sudden heart attack in October last year, leaving fans shocked.
