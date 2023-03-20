‘Show your LinkedIn profile’: Bengaluru landlord's demand for a tenant

It is no easy game to find a decent home for rent in fast growing cities, especially in Bengaluru which has people from all over the globe. A Twitter user recently shared his hurdles during the flat hunt, where he was asked to provide his LinkedIn profile with a small write up about him to match the qualifications set by a house owner. The post went viral on the internet, with so many residents of Bengaluru relating and saying, ‘You are not alone.’

Bengaluru landlord's demands for a LinkedIn profile of tenant. (Picture for representation) (HT Photos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A user named Goutham shared a WhatsApp conversation between him and the housing broker and wrote, “Day 12 of house hunting in Indiranagar.”

In the chat, when he tried to negotiate a 2bhk flat, the broker asked him to share the LinkedIn profile as the owner was asking for it. The broker even said, “Can you please share a small write up about you?” in the chat.

Bengaluru landlord's demands for a LinkedIn profile of tenant. (Picture for representation) (HT Photos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet received multiple responses from the tenant community in the tech capital. A user said, “This is happening quite a lot in Bengaluru, I know a couple of my friends who are ready to pay a good amount for rent but they're asked a lot of questions and then the rent is quoted again with an increased price... They're still hunting for a house.”

Bengaluru landlord's demands for a LinkedIn profile of tenant. (Picture for representation) (HT Photos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another user wrote, “Getting a place at Indiranagar and Koramangala has become such a pain. It wasn’t so tough a couple of years back. One would start in the morning and fix a place by evening.”

Bengaluru landlord's demands for a LinkedIn profile of tenant. (Picture for representation) (HT Photos)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON