Siddaramaiah, Karnataka leaders pay tribute to Saroja Devi: ‘Great loss to Indian cinema’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended heartfelt condolences after the demise of legendary actress B Saroja Devi, calling her passing a “great loss to Indian cinema.” B Saroja Devi was fondly called ‘Abhinaya Saraswathi’.

The veteran actor, fondly known as Abhinaya Saraswati for her expressive acting, passed away at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru on Monday. She was 87.

“The news of the death of veteran Kannada actress B Saroja Devi is painful. She acted in about 200 Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films and was known as Abhinaya Saraswati,” Siddaramaiah wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Reflecting on her legacy, he added, “When we think of Saroja Devi, her soulful performances in films like Kittur Chennamma, Babruvahana, and Anna Thangi come to mind. She entertained moviegoers for decades.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also took to X to express his condolences, writing, “A loving farewell to Abhinaya Saraswathi.” He described her as a senior Kannada actress who worked in five languages and “served the film industry for six decades.”

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka called her death “an irreparable loss” not only to Kannada cinema but to the entire Indian film industry.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saroja Devi was a household name among Kannadigas and one of the greatest actresses the country has produced. “She had acted in many mythological and historical films. Her portrayal of Kittur Chennamma is still remembered by everyone,” he noted, adding that she was a deserving recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards.

Having appeared in over 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and other languages, Saroja Devi’s contribution to Indian cinema is widely regarded as transformative. Her graceful screen presence and powerful roles, particularly in historical and patriotic films, earned her critical acclaim and generations of devoted fans.

According to Google Trends, interest in the search term “Saroja Devi” surged on July 14 following news of the veteran actress’s passing in Bengaluru. The highest volume of searches came from Puducherry, followed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Related search terms that gained traction included “Saroja Devi passed away,” “Saroja Devi passed away date,” “B Saroja Devi,” “Saroja Devi family,” and “Saroja Devi children.”

