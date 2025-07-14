B Saroja Devi, veteran star who ruled the screen as Abhinaya Saraswati, dies at 87

Film industry sources said Veteran South Indian actor B Saroja Devi, 87, died in Bengaluru on Monday. According to news agency PTI, she died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. In Tamil, she was fondly called Kannadathu Paingili (Kannada’s parrot) and as Abhinaya Saraswathi (Saraswathi of expressions) in Kannada. Kannada actor Saroja Devi died in Bengaluru, Fans and celebrities mourned her loss.

Khushbu Sundar mourns B Saroja Devi's loss

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar mourned her death in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, “An era gold golden cinema comes to an end. #SarojaDevi amma was the greatest of all times . No other female actor in south has ever enjoyed the name and fame as her. Such a lovable adorable soul she was. Had a great rapport with her. My trip to Bengaluru was incomplete without meeting her. And whenever in chennai, she would call. Will miss her immensely. Rest in peace Amma. Om Shanti. #SarojaDevi.”

About Saroja Devi

Saroja, who got her first break when she was 17 years old in the Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa (1955), is also known as the first female superstar of Kannada cinema. The actor went on to win a National Award for her performance in her debut film.

Her Tamil film with another legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MG Ramachandran, Nadodi Mannan (1958), made her one of the top actresses of Tamil cinema. Although she married in 1967, Saroja Devi continued to be in demand, especially in the Tamil film industry.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to pay their respects. Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai wrote of her legacy, “#SarojaDevi (87) the yesteryear popular actress passed away in Bengaluru. In the golden era of south Indian cinema she ruled! Who can forget the romantic MGR-Saroja Devi pairing in blockbusters like Enga Veetu Pillai, Anbe Vaa etc?”

A fan wrote, “An era ends with #SarojaDevi Amma’s passing. A true legend — loved, admired, and unforgettable. I’ll miss her deeply. Om Shanti.” Another wrote, “RIP Legendary Actress #SarojaDevi mam. Such a Beautiful Soul.. Deepest Condolences to her Family on behalf of @trishtrashers Fans.”