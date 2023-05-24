Ministers will be allocated portfolios soon, assures CM Siddaramaiah; Bommai questions delay

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he will allocate portfolios to the ministers in his cabinet soon, even as ex-CM Bommai questioned the delay over it in the state assembly.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and incumbent CM Siddaramaiah.

"Happy that the Chief Minister has introduced Ministers to the House, they have all worked as Ministers in the past. Congratulations to the Chief Minister and all the Ministers, but it would have been appropriate if the Chief Minister had introduced Ministers after allocating portfolios to them saying -- D K Shivakumar is Minister for this, G Parameshwara is Minister for this. Why has it not happened? It should be done at the earliest, in my opinion if it is done at the earliest it will be good," Bommai said as soon as the ministers in Siddaramaiah's cabinet were introduced.

The CM assured that the portfolios will be allocated to the ministers soon, saying, “We will give them the responsibility at the earliest. How long was B S Yediyurappa alone in the cabinet as the Chief Minister? Mr Former Chief Minister (Bommai), you need not have any doubts, they (Ministers) will be given responsibility at the earliest.”

"Yediyurappa was alone sworn in then, so was alone, but in this case the Ministers have taken oath. You make them Minister and don't give them the responsibility, what will the people think? " Bommai shot back, to which, the CM said, "No one will think anything."

Bommai replied that he was speaking on behalf of the ministers, and Siddaramaiah responded with a “thank you for your suggestion.”

