Siddaramaiah will complete full 5-year term as Karnataka CM: State minister

The state minister for social welfare HC Mahadevappa on Tuesdayasserted that Siddaramaiah will complete a full five-year term as the state’s chief minister.

state minister for social welfare HC Mahadevappa asserts that Siddaramaiah will complete full five-year term as chief minister. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister’s remarks came after the political row resurfaced about the alleged power-sharing formula between chief minister Siddarmaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, with speculations of the latter assuming the post after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about the alleged power-sharing formula between the two top leaders in the state, Mahadevappa said that Siddaramaiah will lead Karnataka for the entirety of the designated term.

Mahadevappa, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, responded to these speculations, saying, “There is no substance to such speculations. Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister for full five-year term. The chief minister’s position is not vacant; he is the chief minister.”

On Friday, Congress MLA from Mandya, Ravikumar Gowda claimed that deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar will become the chief minister of Karnataka after two and a half years of Siddaramaiah’s government’s tenure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is no doubt that he (Shivakumar) will assume the role of chief minister after two and a half years. There is no ambiguity about this. He has made significant contributions to the party, and the opposition is propagating false narratives in the media,” Gowda, who is commonly known as Ravi Ganiga, told reporters on Friday.

The political row over a power-sharing formula surfaced after both, the state and central leadership of the party remained reticent about the speculations about any such deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Siddaramaiah has refrained from making any formal statement regarding the “power-sharing” or “rotational chief minister” arrangement, while Shivakumar has acknowledged his acceptance of the party’s “proposed formula.”

Following the assembly election results earlier this year, a fierce rivalry emerged between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post. Ultimately, the Congress succeeded in persuading Shivakumar to assume the role of deputy chief minister. In May, a similar controversy surfaced when cabinet minister MB Patil announced that Siddaramaiah would continue as the state’s chief minister for the next five years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that he was ready to resign if the Congress party leadership asks him to do so. He said that the party high command would make decisions at an appropriate time regarding the cabinet reshuffle and whether three more deputy chief ministers would be appointed.

“It’s good; everyone should become a minister, and everyone should get an opportunity to showcase their ability,” the 72-year-old Parameshwara said about the reported demand by ministerial aspirants to change incumbents after 20-months of this government’s tenure to make way for new faces. Speaking to reporters, he said it is for the Congress high command to decide, as the appointment of ministers or their replacements is not decided at the state level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked if he is ready to quit as minister if the situation arises, he said, “Oh yes! Any time. Didn’t I quit as a minister and take up the party responsibility (as KPCC chief) in the past? I have done it in the past. If asked even now, I would do it.” Last week’s dinner meeting at Parameshwara’s residence, with chief minister Siddaramaiah, social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa, and PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi in attendance, triggered rumors that the home minister could be in the race to be CM in the event of a change of guard.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!