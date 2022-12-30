Slew of curbs announced for New Year celebrations in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Police on Thursday announced a slew of safety and security measures for the New Year celebrations to maintain law and order in the city.

The police said drunk and drive tests would be conducted extensively in the city. Motorcyclists who cause inconvenience to the public by indulging in rash and negligent driving will be dealt with sternly, the Bengaluru police said. “People are requested to contact the Police helpline No. 112, in case they come across any such situations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police appealed to the public celebrating New Year’s Eve, especially with drinks that if they are in a group, at least one person who holds the steering of the motor vehicle and or the rider of a two-wheeler should abstain from consuming alcohol and ferry his friends safely and ensure his safety and safety of other road users.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru Police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy said that restaurants, pubs, resorts, and hotels would be allowed to conduct New Year celebrations till 1 am, and those violating the deadline will be booked.

The commissioner said various steps have been taken to contain noise pollution, adding that the organisers who have obtained permission from the police to use loudspeakers are allowed to use them only till midnight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said that there are 170,000 CCTV cameras installed in the city, and additional CCTV cameras and 20 drone cameras will be installed to monitor crowded places. The police said that around 5,200 civil police personnel, along with 4,000 traffic police personnel, will be deployed across the city.

The commissioner said that the priority of the police is to ensure the safety of women and children, adding that women’s safety islands will be set up in crowded areas and will be guarded by women police personnel.

The police also appealed to people to inform the local police personnel or report it by dialling 112 if they see any illegal activity, such as the supply of drugs. As a precautionary measure, the police cracked down on drug peddlers in December through special investigations. A total of 637 people, including six foreigners were arrested, and 345 kg of drugs were seized.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To avoid traffic congestion, the police have decided to restrict the movement of vehicles on and around MG Road on the night of December 31. There will be no entry for vehicles, except police vehicles and vehicles of essential services on duty, from 8 pm on December 31 till 1 am on January 1 on MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, Church Street, St, Marks Road and Rest House Road.

No parking will be allowed from 2 pm on December 31 till 3 am on January 1. Parking restrictions have been imposed on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Rest House Road and Museum Road.

Meanwhile, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Thursday announced that the metro rail services on New Year’s night in Bengaluru will be extended from the usual timings. “In view of New Year’s Eve, Namma Metro will be extending the revenue services on December 31 till 2 am on January 1. During the extended hours, trains would operate at a frequency of 15 minutes on the entire network,” the BMRCL said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}