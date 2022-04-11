Soaring temperatures bad news for Bangaloreans, good news for AC makers

IMD’s prediction about a hotter-than-usual summer has put a smile on the face of AC manufacturers who are hoping for an improvement after two slow years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturers like Voltas, Hitachi, LG, Panasonic and Godrej Appliances are anticipating pent-up demand, especially in a city like Bengaluru where ACs weren’t a necessity.

Temperatures would usually remain below 30 degrees, but the temperature has been on the rise in the last few weeks with little chance of rain. Weather forecasters point out that April 2021 was much kinder than 2022. In the first ten days of April, Bengaluru received more than 60mm of rain. This was more than the monthly average of 41.5mm. At the end of the month, rain totalled a record 121.1mm.

Bengaluru temperature on Monday, April 11 (Weather.com)

Bangaloreans were not happy with this stark increase in temperatures. "Earlier there was no need for ACs in Bengaluru because the weather was AC-like. We had natural AC and now the temperatures have increased drastically," said Akshaya N from Bellandur. "It's so hot that, I only keep drinking water, fruit juices or majike (buttermilk) these days," said Suresh from HSR layout.

“AC sales are steady this year, but it was high last two years for a few months," said Munesh a local electronics vendor, “People were able to spend money on it and many people stayed at home. Most people loved buying ACs and Microwave ovens last year. Bengaluru is known for its changing weather, people are more likely to buy something that can work in all types of weather,” added Munesh.

Last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and increasing temperatures, the Air Conditioner (AC) sales increased in Bengaluru, a city that has been known for its cooler weather even when the rest of the country is facing raging heat waves in summer. Many AC vendors are hoping for a similar pattern this year as last year the sales dipped in the middle due to the COVID-19 advisory of the spread of the virus in air-conditioned spaces.

Prices for residential air conditioners may rise by 5% to 10% due to rising input costs in the industry, despite manufacturers expecting double-digit growth this year due to the early arrival of summer.

Air conditioner sales fell after increasing during the spring, as authorities declared that the coronavirus spreads more quickly in air-conditioned rooms and halls. Some anticipate increased demand this season, which may result in a unit shortage, putting them under pressure to meet the increased demand.

