Social organisation demands corporation for Billavas

Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Mangaluru-based Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike on Sunday wanted the Karnataka government to establish a development board for the Billava community. (Representative Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Mangaluru

Mangaluru-based Sri Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike on Sunday wanted the Karnataka government to establish a development board for the Billava community.

The Billavas belong to the OBC community that is predominant in Mangaluru and Udupi regions.

Addressing reporters here, the organisation’s founder president Sathyajith Surathkal said a meeting was held with various district and taluk level office-bearers of the Vedike at Kudroli temple here.

He said the organisation, which was started in February last year, is being expanded to various districts. Office-bearers of 10 districts attended Sunday’s meeting, he said.

The Vedike will take to protests if the government does not heed to its demand for a corporation for Billavas, Surathkal said.

Other demands of the community include the identification of Billavas under Category 1 as against the present Category 2A to avail reservation, he said.

The Vedike leader also demanded that Mangaluru Central railway station be named after Sri Narayana Guru. It is unfortunate that successive governments have failed to take action on the demands, he said.

Surathkal further said no minister or deputy commissioner attended the Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi function held in the city though it was organised by the state government.

