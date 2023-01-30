Srirangapatna bypass opens for commuters on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Watch

The construction of seven-kilometers long Srirangapatna bypass road on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is finished, announced Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. With this, all the works of green field sections on the much-awaited expressway are finished and it will be officially inaugurated soon.

The Mandya bypass road which also comes between Bengaluru and Mysuru was also opened a few days ago and it is open for the commuters. MP Simha shared a drone visual of this seven long kilometer stretch on his social media.

The project is 117 km long, divided into two carriages -- one is Bengaluru to Nidagatta and Nidagatta to Mysuru.

In the first stretch, 52km is Greenfield consisting of five bypasses which will reduce traffic blocks in Bengaluru and create a hassle-free journey for all commuters. In his visit to the state last month, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the expressway will be officially inaugurated in the month of February.

The expressway starts from Bengaluru’s Kengeri to Mysuru and is aimed to reduce the present journey of 3.5 hours to just 1.5 hours. The total cost of the expressway is Rs. 8,453 crores for this project. Both two and three wheelers will be restricted from this expressway and only four wheelers and heavy vehicles are allowed to commute on it. A parallel service road is also built for two and three wheelers.