Start-up park for 'aspiring entrepreneurs' near Bengaluru soon: CM Bommai

The Karnataka government on Wednesday made multiple announcements, including a start-up park near the capital city, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. The start-up park will be a hub for aspiring entrepreneurs from across the state and it will be established near the airport.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “We are known as a start-up city and most of the successful startups in India today were born in Bengaluru. To escalate this further, we decided to launch a start-up park in the state which will ignite the young minds to innovate and create employment through their entrepreneurship skills. This will be built near Bengaluru airport.”

Bommai also said Bengaluru makes people think "out of the box". “When an ordinary person enters Bengaluru, he/she will never think like he used to. This city gives a perspective to its residents and that is what makes Bengaluru a futuristic city. Today, many airport managers across the world are getting in touch with us to know how we built the new terminal at the airport. With such minds in Bengaluru, anything is possible,” added Bommai.

Bommai also told that the state government is planning to build six new cities near Hubbali, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Mysuru and Mangalore of Karnataka and a new city will come near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

