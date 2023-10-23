Students allowed to wear Hijab while writing exam: Karnataka Education Minister
In a progress review meeting, it was decided that the students will be allowed to wear a Hijab while writing exams.
In a progress review meeting held under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Education Minister MC Sudhakar, it was decided that the students will be allowed to wear a Hijab while writing the exams.
Clearing air over wearing a Hijab while writing exams, Sudhakar said that "people are trying to create controversy in the matter of writing exams while wearing hijab, the minister lashed out that some people are there just to create confusion."
"I have taken measures in view of everyone's freedom", he said.
"It is allowed to write the NEET exam wearing hijab," Sudhakar added.
He clarified that the examinees can write exams by wearing the clothes they want.
The Hijab row erupted in January 2022 when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls protested outside the college over being denied entry.
After this, boys from several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka. (ANI)