Students allowed to wear Hijab while writing exam: Karnataka Education Minister

In a progress review meeting held under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Education Minister MC Sudhakar, it was decided that the students will be allowed to wear a Hijab while writing the exams.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Decision on Hijab ban to be in students’ favour, says education minister

Clearing air over wearing a Hijab while writing exams, Sudhakar said that "people are trying to create controversy in the matter of writing exams while wearing hijab, the minister lashed out that some people are there just to create confusion."

ALSO READ | Hijab graffiti: Karnataka HC quashes case against two persons from Hospet

"I have taken measures in view of everyone's freedom", he said.

"It is allowed to write the NEET exam wearing hijab," Sudhakar added.

He clarified that the examinees can write exams by wearing the clothes they want.

ALSO READ | Hijab to anti-conversion: New Congress govt to review contentious Karnataka decisions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hijab row erupted in January 2022 when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls protested outside the college over being denied entry.

After this, boys from several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka. (ANI)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON