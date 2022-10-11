Students run behind KSRTC bus to reach school in Karnataka. Watch

Karnataka students dependent on state-run buses to reach schools and colleges on time every day are at the mercy of bus drivers, as a widely-shared video online suggests. In the video a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus drives past what seems to be a designated bus stop and a large crowd - students and others - run after the vehicle.

The video was shared by a Twitter user Tuesday who wrote, "Even if the children pay for the bus pass, should the students run behind the bus?" and tagged the KSRTC.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the video or ascertain the location.

The KSRTC handle responded to the video asking for information about the bus stop and the vehicle number, to which another user replied: "The situation is the same everywhere. The inferior culture of looking indifferent at those who have passed must be eradicated."

KSRTC then said: "Your tweet has been sent to the concerned department for verification."

Meanwhile, the video has generated anger on social media and people have criticised the state transport department for not running enough buses. One user asked the KSRTC, "Have you set targets for daily revenue collection? Ur buses refuse students with 'passes' & focus only on passengers who buy 'tickets'. Shame on u that u don't respect pass holders."

The same user also said: "... common sense to increase frequency during peak hours."

Another commented, "Act on it, take necessary action and provide good transport service to our students, remember this is not good, you are ignoring future leaders of India..."

Tha user also tagged state transport minister B Sriramulu.

