Summer swim turns fatal, schoolboy drowns in Bengaluru lake

On Saturday, a 13-year-old boy who went swimming with his friends drowned in a lake on the outskirts of the city within the Sarjapura area. The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a Vidyanagar resident who was studying in Class 7 at a private school.

According to police, Santosh went to school on Saturday and then went to Doddakere lake in Sarjapura with a group of friends after classes. The group of friends dove into the water and swam for a while and played around. This is when they realized Santosh was missing.

Realizing that Santosh was lost in the lake, his friends dived into the water and spent some time trying to search for him. When they were not able to find him, they became apprehensive and informed the locals.

The authorities launched a search for the boy as soon as they learned of the incident. However, in the darkness of the night, it was difficult to locate him. On Sunday morning, the boy's body was recovered from the lake.

"We have opened an investigation into an unnatural death," the Sarjapura police department added.